SEOUL, June 4 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Monday that it was not considering buying
German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp's factories in Brazil
and the United States.
German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, has attracted interest from POSCO
and Brazil's Vale for its struggling steel plants in
Brazil and the United States.
Reuters also reported previously that one of the potential
Asian suitors mentioned by ThyssenKrupp could be POSCO, citing
one source familiar with the situation.
"We have not received an offer to buy the plants. Neither
have we considered the purchase," Kim Ji-young, a POSCO
spokeswoman, said.
In Brazil, POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker,
partners with Vale and South Korea's Dongkuk Steel
to build a 3 million tonnes-a-year slab plant with initial
investment cost of $4.2 billion by 2014.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Davic Chance)