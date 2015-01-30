* CEO says Steel Europe cost cuts ahead of schedule

* VDM stainless steel unit needs further restructuring

* Cevian's Tischendorf to be elected to supervisory board (Adds further CEO comments)

By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff

BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 30 ThyssenKrupp's chief executive emphasised the importance of cost cuts over disposals on Friday in a turnaround plan which breaks with its steelmaking past to focus on capital goods.

Heinrich Hiesinger dampened expectations of swift disposals of its steel assets, submarine-building unit or automotive parts business, although he said his work did include "active portfolio management".

He said ThyssenKrupp would eventually take part in consolidation of the European steel industry but told shareholders at the company's annual meeting: "We don't know whether it will happen in three, five or seven years."

"We are ...convinced that the efficiency measures... will continue to have a major effect. Our performance in the recently completed first quarter 2014/15 reinforces this view," he said.

Hiesinger added that there were currently no negotiations to sell either submarines nor the VDM stainless-steel unit -- some of the varied businesses ThyssenKrupp has acquired both before and after the 1999 merger of Krupp and Thyssen.

Germany's biggest steelmaker returned to net profit in 2014 after years in which losses in the steel business outweighed profitable activities such as elevators. It aims to increase sales and profits this year.

Now, some investors hope change will be accelerated by the election of Jens Tischendorf, representative of activist investor firm Cevian, to the supervisory board on Friday, as well as by the diminishing influence of the Krupp Foundation.

Cevian is the second-biggest shareholder in ThyssenKrupp with 15 percent of the company. The Krupp Foundation's stake was reduced to 23 from 25 percent when it declined to take part in an emergency capital increase last year.

Shares in the company traded 0.5 percent higher at 22.74 euros by 1355 GMT.

"NO TIME TO LOSE"

"The times when steel was an advanced industry are long gone," said Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment, who holds ThyssenKrupp shares.

"You have no time to lose in rebuilding ThyssenKrupp in the direction of a high-tech company to make it fit for the future," said Speich, addressing Hiesinger directly.

Outside the AGM, steelworkers demonstrated against job losses they fear if ThyssenKrupp gets rid of its steel business, which employs about 26,000 people in Europe.

"We expect a clear commitment by the management to the retention of the steel division in the company," said Dieter Lieske, an official of the IG Metall trade union. "We fear it is going in the opposite direction. We will resist that."

Steel still accounts for about a quarter of ThyssenKrupp's sales but only a tenth of its operating profit. Sustained weak demand within Europe and cheap imports have depressed margins for years.

Hiesinger said Steel Europe was well on its way to exceeding its 500 million-euro ($567 million) savings target.

He added that stainless-steel unit VDM, which ThyssenKrupp acquired unwillingly as part of a larger deal, needed more restructuring to increase its value. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung had said it was in talks to sell VDM.

Wider consolidation in the European steel industry is seen as unlikely, with few firms facing outright collapse but also few with cash piles sufficient to start the process.

"Consolidation is the elephant in the room for European carbon steel. Everyone knows it will be necessary but most industry players remain unwilling to move first in this direction," said Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld.

($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)