DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp may walk away from talks over the sale of
its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel Americas
business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Negotiations with prospective buyer Companhia Siderurgica
Nacional (CSN) remain in a stalemate, the person
added.
A spokeswoman ThyssenKrupp said the group was in "far
advanced" talks with one bidder over the sale of the two plants
that comprise Steel Americas.
She reiterated Thyssen's previous statement that the
steelmaker was trying to strike a deal soon.