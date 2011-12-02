BERLIN Dec 2 The chief executive of ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division is leaving the company after its new steel plant in Brazil racked up costs and writedowns that forced the steelmaker to post massive losses.

Hans Fischer, who joined ThyssenKrupp only early this year, will leave at the end of this year, the company said on Friday.

A source at the German steelmaker told Reuters earlier on Friday that Fischer would be stepping down.