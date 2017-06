FRANKFURT Dec 2 The chief executive of ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said there were no signs so far of any weakening in its automotive business, while demand in the non-automotive sectors was softening.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call, CEO Heinrich Hiesinger said new orders from automotive clients have increased slightly in the last two months.

He also said ThyssenKrupp's Steel Europe division has started negotiations with its clients for prices that will be effective from Jan. 1, 2012. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)