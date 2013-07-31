* Beitz died at 99 years of age
* Famous for saving Jews from SS in World War II
* Seen as blocking change as head of ThyssenKrupp main
shareholder
* ThyssenKrupp chiefs may be more free to act now - analyst
(Adds details on Beitz, analyst comment)
FRANKFURT, July 31 Berthold Beitz, the
99-year-old conservative head of the Krupp Foundation, died on
Tuesday, potentially opening the way for deeper change at
Germany's largest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, already in
the midst of a major strategic shift.
The death of Beitz, famous in Germany for rescuing Jews from
the SS during World War II, was confirmed in a statement by on
Wednesday and prompted tributes from Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Jewish leaders.
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder called him
"one of the great Germans of the past century" for his actions
saving hundreds at the oil refinery he ran in the Boryslav
region, now part of Ukraine, between 1941 and 1944.
"For many Jews he was a beacon of hope in a sea of despair,"
Lauder said. "He was a hero of the Holocaust at a time when it
was a crime to be a humane person. He will never be forgotten
for his tremendous acts of kindness."
The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, which
Beitz headed, has long been seen as a barrier to a takeover or
breakup of ThyssenKrupp, which is struggling to swallow billions
in losses on its U.S. operation.
Beitz controlled board appointments and pulled strings in
the background of an operation which ranges from steelmaking to
elevators, submarines and industrial equipment.
For years he had blocked any dilution of the foundation's
roughly 25 percent stake which allows it to block capital
changes.
But earlier this year, Beitz appeared to signal a change in
tone.
"I will not stand in the way of any steps which are for the
good of the company," he told German paper Suddeutsche Zeitung,
which many took to mean the foundation would allow a capital
increase.
"Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger has become much more
autonomous recently and for example cut the dividend to
safeguard Thyssen's cash, but I expect that that management may
be able to act even more freely now," a steel analyst said.
The foundation did not immediately announce a replacement
for Beitz, a powerful businessman and former insurance executive
who has headed the body since 1968.
The Krupp Foundation is an unconventional shareholder.
Rather than being focussed on maximising profits, it is a
philanthropic body tasked with funding social projects in the
areas of education, science, healthcare, sports and culture.
Beitz played a key role in persuading the Krupp dynasty to
hand over operational control of the company to the Krupp
foundation and in 1998, helped engineer the merger between Krupp
and Thyssen to form today's ThyssenKrupp.
"Germany has lost one of its most respected and successful
corporate leaders who influenced Germany in important areas,"
Merkel said in a statement.
"What should in particular be remembered is his courageous
and exemplary efforts to protect Jewish workers during World War
Two and his early efforts to build bridges into Eastern Europe."
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; editing by
Patrick Graham)