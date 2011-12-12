FRANKFURT Dec 12 ThyssenKrupp's
sold its Blohm + Voss civilian shipbuilding units to British
buyout firm Star Capital for an enterprise value of between 120
million euros and 150 million euros ($160-$200 million), a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"Its enterprise value is between 120 and 150 million,
depending on how you compute it," the source said, declining to
provide details.
The German steelmaker said earlier on Monday it had sold
Blohm + Voss Shipyards, Blohm + Voss Industries and Blohm + Voss
Repair to Star Capital, with closing expected in the first
quarter of next year.