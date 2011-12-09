* Division Marine Systems' supervisory board approves sale
* ThyssenKrupp spokesman says talks close to conclusion
* Star Capital declines to comment
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 9 The
supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems
division has approved plans to sell the civilian shipbuilding
business of Blohm + Voss to British private equity company Star
Capital, two people familiar with the matter said.
"The Marine Systems supervisory board approved this today,"
one of the two people told Reuters on Friday.
The deal paves the way for Germany's biggest steelmaker to
exit from civilian shipbuilding.
A ThyssenKrupp spokesman said talks to sell Blohm + Voss
assets to a European financial investor were "close to a
successful conclusion".
Star Capital declined to comment. The assets up
for sale include three civilian shipbuilding units --
yacht-builder Blohm + Voss Shipyards, ship repair unit Blohm +
Voss Repair and components maker Blohm + Voss Industries.
In July this year, ThyssenKrupp's plan to withdraw
from civilian shipbuilding hit a snag when it had to scrap a
deal for Abu Dhabi Mar (ADM) to buy Blohm + Voss.
It also had to cancel a separate deal with ADM on a joint
venture to sell naval surface ships to the Middle East and North
Africa, blaming changes in political landscape in those regions.
ThyssenKrupp in 2009 sold its Kiel-based container ships and
yacht builder HDW Gaarden and struck other deals to sell its
yards for fast passenger, ferry, cargo and container hips after
new orders dried up in the recession.
Overcapacity in Europe has also been compounded by
competition from shipbuilders in China and Korea.
Following the sale of civilian shipbuilding assets,
ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems will comprise naval shipbuilding
at its yards in Kiel in Germany and Kockums in Sweden, as well
as design, equipment and project management capabilities for
military surface vessels at Blohm + Voss Naval in Hamburg.