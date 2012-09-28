* BNDES may provide funding in exchange for stake
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 The Brazilian government may
finance a plan by local steelmaker CSN to buy
ThyssenKrupp's assets in Brazil and the United States, newspaper
Valor Econômico said on Friday.
CSN is trying to convince BNDES, Brazil's state development
bank, to finance ThyssenKrupp's money-losing
slab-making mill CSA in Rio de Janeiro and a lamination plant in
Alabama, Valor said, citing a source close to the deal.
BNDES could, as part of the deal, become a
shareholder in CSA, the newspaper said. CSN would likely offer
about 2 billion reais ($982 million) worth of shares it owns of
rival Usiminas as collateral for any lending
transaction with the BNDES, Valor said.
Capital allocation issues at CSN, especially Chief Executive
Benjamin Steinbruch's unsuccessful efforts in the past to expand
the company globally through mergers and acquisitions, have
worried investors that it would overpay for assets.
The report underscores the government's growing clout in
deciding the fate of strategic sectors such as steel, which are
witnessing a wave of mergers and acquisitions. Government
officials have voiced their preference for a local steel
producer to buy CSA.
The eventual buyer of CSA will need to negotiate with local
iron ore producer Vale, which holds an almost 30
percent stake in the company and holds certain first rights over
the sale of control of CSA.
Spokespeople for CSN and BNDES declined to comment on the
story.
Analysts have valued ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas unit
between $4 billion and $5 billion. The German company hired
Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley & Co to
gauge options for the unit, including finding a buyer.
CSA, which is 73 percent-owned by ThyssenKrupp, is up for
sale after overhead eroded profitability.
The mill, which opened in 2009, has a capacity of up to 5
million tonnes of slab, part of which is sold to the company's
cutting-edge U.S. plant in Calvert, Alabama, for processing into
flat steel products used mostly by carmakers.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
