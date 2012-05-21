* Gerdau, Usiminas occupied with own investment plans
* Cost overruns, exchange rate hurt mill
* In any deal, mill will likely be sold at a loss - source
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Brazilian steelmakers
Usiminas and Gerdau SA said on Monday they
would not bid for ThyssenKrupp's stake in the CSA
steel slab mill outside Rio de Janeiro, amid growing signs that
any sale of the $5 billion two-year old plant will be at a loss
for its German parent.
Usiminas, the largest Brazilian maker of "flat" or rolled
steel, used by the country's auto and appliance manufacturers,
is completing a multiyear 14 billion real ($6.84 billion)
expansion. The purchase of all or part of CSA "is not on the
radar," Chief Financial officer Ronald Seckelmann said.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau, the largest steelmaker
based in the Americas, whose main Brazilian mill sits alongside
CSA, is too busy with its own projects to take over the
operation of CSA, CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli said.
Last week, ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said
it was seeking a partner or buyer for its 73 percent stake in
CSA and a sister mill in the U.S. South.
Potential buyers appear scarce. Vale SA, the
world's largest iron-ore producer and owner of a 27 percent
stake in CSA, said on Friday it had no interest in buying more.
"For now, there is nobody interested. But nobody puts an
asset up for sale without having conversations at least," a
senior ThyssenKrupp executive told Reuters on Monday.
"It will be difficult for a sale to go for the same 5
billion euros we paid for it (CSA)," the executive said.
ThyssenKrupp planned the mill with Vale, its iron-ore
supplier, in 2005, hoping to take advantage of high-quality
Brazilian ore, a favorable exchange rate, tax breaks for
exporters and transportation benefits to ship semi-finished
slabs to the United States and Europe for final processing.
Since then, the Brazilian real has gained as much as
two-thirds against the dollar, making its steel slabs
uncompetitive in foreign markets.
The Chinese contractor who designed and built the mill
delivered it late and over budget, and it was plagued with
environmental problems during its start-up in 2010 that cost
more money to fix. Vale was forced to raise its stake to 27
percent from 10 percent to keep the project moving forward.
Vale said Friday that it does not want to take over CSA but
will act to defend its interests. It said it has no preference
as to who buys ThyssenKrupp's stake.
Despite problems, some observers believe the mill will
attract good offers.
"This is a state-of-the-art mill that had some problems
during construction and start-up, but those have been worked
out," a banker who helped arrange financing for the mill told
Reuters last week. "I think that all the world's major
steelmakers will take a look at the mill."