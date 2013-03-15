SAO PAULO, March 15 Italian-Argentine steelmaker
Ternium SA may make a firm bid for ThyssenKrupp AG's
money-losing mill in Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper reported
on Friday, citing an unnamed source.
The proposal by Ternium, one of the two controlling
shareholders of Brazilian steel producer Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA, is not very "attractive," the source
told the newspaper, and could lead Germany's ThyssenKrupp
to put off the process for a few months.
The newspaper did not report how much Ternium offered for
CSA, as Thyssen's mill in Brazil is known. Valor also said a
consortium led by ArcelorMittal SA and Japan's Nippon
Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp made a firm offer for
Thyssen's mill compound in Alabama. Reuters reported the offer
in February.
The Valor report highlighted the challenges facing the
German company as it seeks to shed money-losing assets like CSA
to restore investor confidence.
ThyssenKrupp took a big writedown on the value of the Steel
Americas unit last year. The company sought to carve out new
markets with the construction of two mills in Brazil and the
United States during the middle of the last decade but the
projects were hit by cost overruns, poor project management and
weaker-than-expected demand.
Calls to a Ternium spokesman in Buenos Aires were not
immediately answered. Efforts to reach executives at
ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and ThyssenKrupp were unsuccessful.
The process might be suspended to allow Brazilian state
development bank BNDES and Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica
Nacional SA to iron out terms of a joint bid for CSA
and the Alabama mill, Valor reported, citing several sources.
It was not clear how BNDES could extend a credit facility to
CSN, as Cia Siderúrgica is known, or participate in the deal.
For months, there has been speculation the Brazilian government
would bless the purchase as a way to keep Thyssen's assets in
Brazilian hands.
CSN and BNDES declined to comment.
Thyssen currently owns 73 percent of CSA. According to the
newspaper, ThyssenKrupp wants to conclude the sale of Steel
Americas, which includes both CSA and the Alabama compound,
before the end of September.