FRANKFURT Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp's former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said he should have acted sooner on cost overruns at the German steelmaker's plant in Brazil, ahead of a shareholders' meeting at which management is expected to face the investors wrath.

"Of course I made mistakes. I trusted the wrong people for too long. People who presented the situation to me sugar- coated," Schulz told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Friday, hours before current CEO Heinrich Hiesinger and Chairman Gerhard Cromme were due to appear at the AGM.

ThyssenKrupp has struggled with delays and cost overruns at its Steel Americas business that led to a loss last year. Ex-CEO Schulz quit the supervisory board last month following reports about his failure to rein in American costs.

Schulz, who said he would attend Friday's AGM, told Handelsblatt that costs were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), more than half the planned budget, due to faulty construction of the coking plant and the insolvency of the company that was to build the blast furnace.

"When other people presented the situation to me unvarnished, it was almost too late," he said.

"The damage would have been smaller if I had acted sooner. And believe me, I blame myself. But it's no use. The situation is as it is."

ThyssenKrupp said last month it may consider demanding compensation from Schulz and other managers for investments made in the steel plants in Brazil and the United States. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)