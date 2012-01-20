FRANKFURT Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp's
former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said he should have acted
sooner on cost overruns at the German steelmaker's plant in
Brazil, ahead of a shareholders' meeting at which management is
expected to face the investors wrath.
"Of course I made mistakes. I trusted the wrong people for
too long. People who presented the situation to me sugar-
coated," Schulz told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview
published on Friday, hours before current CEO Heinrich Hiesinger
and Chairman Gerhard Cromme were due to appear at the AGM.
ThyssenKrupp has struggled with delays and cost overruns at
its Steel Americas business that led to a loss last year. Ex-CEO
Schulz quit the supervisory board last month following reports
about his failure to rein in American costs.
Schulz, who said he would attend Friday's AGM, told
Handelsblatt that costs were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2
billion), more than half the planned budget, due to faulty
construction of the coking plant and the insolvency of the
company that was to build the blast furnace.
"When other people presented the situation to me
unvarnished, it was almost too late," he said.
"The damage would have been smaller if I had acted sooner.
And believe me, I blame myself. But it's no use. The situation
is as it is."
ThyssenKrupp said last month it may consider demanding
compensation from Schulz and other managers for investments made
in the steel plants in Brazil and the United
States.
