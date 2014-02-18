BRIEF-Olympus says former directors to pay 58.79 bln yen after lawsuit
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
FRANKFURT Feb 18 ThyssenKrupp AG : * Says building new automotive supply plant in Brazil * Says investing about 40 million EUR in construction of plant to be completed
this year
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
April 28 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd :