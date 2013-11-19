FRANKFURT Nov 19 ThyssenKrupp is stepping up preparations for a capital hike in a bid to shore up its strained balance sheet, two bankers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Germany's largest steelmaker has asked banks to ready themselves to pitch for a role in a 10 percent capital hike that could be carried out some time after publication of quarterly figures later this week, they added.

"The banks will be asked to offer a so-called backstop - a price at which they would be willing to take new Thyssen shares onto their books - and those banks offering the lowest discount (to the Thyssen share price at the time of the pitch) will get the mandates," one of the sources said.

ThyssenKrupp recently had to ask banks to waive loan covenants to avoid losing credit lines worth 2.5 billion euros ($3.38 billion) because of the group's deteriorating finances.

The company has been trying for more than a year and a half to find a buyer for mills in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, which have caused losses and sapped capital at Germany's biggest steelmaker for the past few years.

Asked to comment about a potential capital hike, a company spokesman reiterated on Tuesday that in principle it would not rule out such a move: "An assessment can only be made, however, when we have more clarity on the sale process of Steel Americas and in the open compliance issues." ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Evans)