Japan's GPIF starts recruiting managers for alternative assets
* First time GPIF looks to outside managers for alternative assets
FRANKFURT Dec 2 Germany's ThyssenKrupp said it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process on Monday.
The new shares will be offered to German and international institutional investors in the transaction, which is being carried out by Commerzbank and JP Morgan, the German steelmaker said late on Monday.
ThyssenKrupp had announced plans late on Friday to raise its capital by as much as 10 percent, which could generate almost 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) at Friday's closing price.
($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Edting by Victoria Bryan)
* First time GPIF looks to outside managers for alternative assets
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Tokyo-11 April 2017: Fitch Group has announced the appointment of Rohit Sawhney as chief executive officer of India Ratings and Research Private Limited (Ind-Ra), effective immediately. "With his extensive and diversified track record of leadership and experience, I am confident that as our new CEO in India, Rohit will build upon Ind-Ra's market-leading reputation for quality, insightfulne