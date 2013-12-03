FRANKFURT Dec 3 Books in ThyssenKrupp's capital increase have closed and investors who placed orders below 17.15 euros per share will miss out, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

That price represents a discount of 2.8 percent compared with Monday's closing price of 17.635 euros and will raise 883 million euros.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, said late on Monday it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)