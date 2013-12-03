BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank OGM approves launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
FRANKFURT Dec 3 The Krupp Foundation, ThyssenKrupp's biggest shareholder, did not participate in the German steelmaker's capital increase, three people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
That means that the Foundation's stake in ThyssenKrupp has been diluted to less than 25 percent. Sweden-based activist fund Cevian, whose stake was at 6.1 percent, did buy new shares in the capital move, the sources told Reuters.
The Foundation and Cevian both declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
BEIJING, April 5 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.