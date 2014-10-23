(Corrects date of ThyssenKrupp AGM to Jan. 30 from Jan. 17 in last paragraph)

FRANKFURT Oct 23 Swedish activist investment firm Cevian plans to put its German chief, Jens Tischendorf, on the board of German steel and engineering group ThyssenKrupp , two sources with knowledge of the matter said, confirming a magazine report.

ThyssenKrupp had said that Cevian aimed for representation on its supervisory board "commensurate with its shareholding" when it announced in March that Cevian had increased its stake to 15.1 percent.

"It's obvious it's going to be him," one source said on Thursday when asked about the report in business monthly manager magazin that Tischendorf, 40, would put himself up to replace Juergen Thumann, 73.

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on the report.

Neither Tischendorf nor Thumann were immediately reachable for comment.

ThyssenKrupp hopes to make its first net profit in three years in 2014 after a slump in the global steel sector and a failed foray into the Americas prevented the group from paying a dividend for two years straight.

Cevian has also built a stake in German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger - last reported at 25.6 percent - and plans to put a second representative on its supervisory board.

Tischendorf would have to be elected to ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board at the company's next annual general meeting, which is due to be held on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Arno Schuetze, Anneli Palmen and Tom Kaeckenhoff. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)