FRANKFURT Aug 12 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
may end up not selling its loss-making Brazilian steel
mill, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
Under a new plan, ThyssenKrupp would sell its processing
plant in the U.S. state of Alabama to Brazil's Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) for $1.5 billion, the
paper reported.
CSN would agree to purchase 3 million tonnes of steel a year
from the Brazilian mill, which would remain under ThyssenKrupp's
control.
Once a symbol of German industrial prowess, ThyssenKrupp has
been trying for more than year to offload the mills in Brazil
and Alabama, together known as Steel Americas.
ThyssenKrupp will publish quarterly results after market
close on Tuesday.
A spokesman for CSN in Sao Paulo declined to comment. A
spokesman for ThyssenKrupp Steel Americas could not be reached
for comment.