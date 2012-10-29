FRANKFURT Oct 29 ThyssenKrupp asked
bidders to resubmit offers for its loss-making U.S. and
Brazilian steel mills, two sources familiar with the process
said, as it struggles to attract interest at high enough prices.
Fears of a long, drawn-out sale process sent shares in
ThyssenKrupp down almost 4 percent on Monday.
The company, Germany's biggest steelmaker, asked for the
resubmissions because it deemed the initial bids too low, one of
the sources said.
ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger wants to
sell the mills separately for the combined remaining book value
of 7 billion euros ($9 billion), although analysts expect the
value to be more in the 3-4 billion euro range.
One trader said $9 billion seemed unreasonable and the deal
could fail if the group insisted on that amount.
The company has so far invested about 12 billion euros
altogether in the two sites.
The source said while Thyssen accepted that 7 billion euros
was unlikely, it was still looking for somewhere between 3-4
billion euros and that figure.
The group also asked for bids to be resubmitted in order to
clarify which bidders would need to team up with partners for
the mills, the two sources said.
ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on Monday, saying only that
the process was ongoing.
The company said in May it was considering all options for
the loss-making steel mills, including a partnership or a sale,
to halt losses and concentrate on its European business.
The plants were meant to give ThyssenKrupp a foothold in the
Americas after it lost out to Arcelor in a bidding war for
Canada's Dofasco in 2006, but the mills have struggled with
rising costs and sluggish demand.
ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, Nucor,
JFE Steel and CSN are expected to be among bidders.
Posco has only made a preliminary offer, a
source previously said, while Baosteel, also
previously cited as interested, has dropped out.
Steel Americas, the division that includes both sites,
posted an adjusted loss before interest and tax of 778 million
euros for the nine months to the end of June and is reportedly
heading for a full-year loss of more than 1 billion euros.
ThyssenKrupp is being advised on its review of Steel
Americas by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.