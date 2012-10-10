* Bidders include ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, Nucor - source
* POSCO, JFE, Baosteel, Vale, CSN also bidding - source
* ThyssenKrupp says receives a lot of interest in plants
* Thyssen manager says deal could take to 2014 to complete
FRANKFURT, Oct 10 Global steel companies
including ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel and POSCO
have made first round bids for ThyssenKrupp's
steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a person
close to the process said.
Nucor, Japan's JFE Steel Corp, China's
Baosteel and Brazil's CSN also submitted
bids, the person said on Wednesday.
ThyssenKrupp said in May it was considering all options for
the loss-making steel mills, including a partnership or a sale,
to halt the losses and concentrate on its European business.
The plants were meant to give ThyssenKrupp a foothold in the
Americas, but the mills have had to struggle with rising costs
and sluggish demand.
It was not immediately clear whether the bidders made offers
for just one steel plant or for both mills, which are part of
ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas unit.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger wants to sell the mills
separately for at least their combined book value of 7 billion
euros ($9 billion). But the source said that
bids were at only about 3-4 billion euros.
Another source said that the price tag for the Brazilian
mill alone, for which he said Brazil's CSN had made a bid, would
not exceed $4 billion. CSN was not immediately available to
comment.
POSCO, ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel and JFE declined to
comment. Baosteel had no immediate comment, and Nucor was not
immediately available.
Bankers had told Reuters that ThyssenKrupp was considering
wooing suitors for Steel Americas with incentives such as
purchasing guarantees to get a better price.
"There is still a lot of interest (in Steel Americas), which
has further been bolstered by visits to the plants," a
ThyssenKrupp spokesman said, declining to comment further on
bids received so far.
Iron ore miner Vale, which owns just over a
quarter of Thyssen's Brazil plant - finishing slab mill CSA
-reaffirmed that it was not interested in buying Thyssen's
stake.
Bankers have said that due to its shareholding the company
was bound to be involved in the sale in some way.
Brazil's Usiminas and Gerdau, Japan's
Nippon Steel and AK Steel - which had been
named as possible bidders - have not made any indicative offers,
the first source said.
Bankers had said indicative offers were due by Sept. 28, a
date which ThyssenKrupp had not confirmed.
Any sale could be sealed by mid-2013 but could take until
2014 to be finalised, Ron Stowe, director of product
coordination at ThyssenKrupp's mill in Calvert in the United
States, was quoted as saying in trade publication Metal Bulletin
this week.
The Thyssen spokesman said Stowe's comments were the
personal opinion of a staff member not involved in the process.
The source close to the process said the next round of bids
were due in mid-November and signing of the deal was expected by
the year-end.
"Due to the complexity of the process and the differing
interests in one or both plants, we cannot provide details on
the further time plan," the Thyssen spokesman said.
Steel Americas, the division that includes both sites,
posted an adjusted loss before interest and tax of 778 million
euros for the nine months to the end of June and is reportedly
heading for a full-year loss of more than 1 billion euros.
ThyssenKrupp, which is being advised on its review of Steel
Americas by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, is
due to publish results for its full fiscal year to the end of
September on Dec. 11.
German daily newspaper Die Welt earlier on Wednesday said at
least five interested parties had submitted indicative offers
for the mills.