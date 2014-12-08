FRANKFURT Dec 8 ThyssenKrupp bought
UK-based Lift & Engineering Services Ltd (LES) for an
undisclosed sum as part of its strategy to grow its business
with high-margin elevator maintenance.
LES specialises in the design and manufacture of all types
of lift equipment and drive systems and provides comprehensive
maintenance, repair, and emergency response services for any
make of lift, escalator, or hoisting equipment, ThyssenKrupp
said in a statement on Monday.
It added that the takeover of LES was its most significant
acquisition in the United Kingdom since it bought Hammond &
Champness in 1999.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)