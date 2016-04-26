HANOVER, Germany, April 26 German industrial
group Thyssenkrupp plans to connect 180,000 elevators
to its MAX predictive maintenance service by the end of 2017, it
said as it launched the service in Germany, where it targets
15,000 in the same period.
MAX connects elevators via the cloud - through a partnership
with Microsoft - to allow real-time monitoring of data
such as operating speed, capacity or door mechanisms. It
eventually aims to reduce elevator down time by half.
Thousands of elevators, mainly in the United States, are
already connected and sending data to the cloud, Thyssenkrupp
said at the Hannover Messe industry trade fair on Tuesday.
By 2018, it aims for MAX to be available in 80 percent of
all elevators worldwide. The service is offered to third parties
as well as for Thyssenkrupp's own elevators.
Pilot countries include the United States, Germany and
Spain, with other key markets in Europe, Asia and South America
to follow, Thyssenkrupp said.
With the new mobile MAX app, customers will also be able to
find out in advance what spare parts have to be changed, while
service technicians will be able to get real-time analysis and
information on the elevator's status for the upcoming months,
making it possible to plan maintenance upfront.
