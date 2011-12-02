BERLIN Dec 2 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it had brought forward
planned maintenance of a blast furnace as its customers ordered
few flat steel products.
"In line with the general market trend, order volumes have
declined from the very high level in spring 2011," the company
said in a statement on Friday.
It said its customers were ordering only as much steel as
they required and were drawing down their inventories to a low
level, amid uncertainty over when the market would recover.
"The traditional recovery after the summer vacation period
has so far failed to materialize," ThyssenKrupp said.
The shut-down of blast furnace 9 in Duisburg, Germany, for
relining will take five months, during which time the remaining
three blast furnaces at the facility will operate at full
capacity.
