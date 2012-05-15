FRANKFURT May 15 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, may sell mills with a total book
value of 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in Rio de Janeiro and the
U.S. state of Alabama, throwing in the towel after cost overruns
and delays at the plants.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said on Tuesday the
management board had decided to examine all strategic options
for the two mills, including a partnership or a sale.
He added that ThyssenKrupp intends to offer its Brazilian
plant to partner Vale and will also speak with
possible buyers in Asia.
The company does not intend to sell its European steel
business, Hiesinger said.
The ramp-up of the mills in Brazil and the United States
will continue nonetheless, he said.