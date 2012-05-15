* CEO says examining all options for the mills
* Says will offer Brazil plant to Vale, Asian buyers
* Invested 12 bln eur as budget plagued by overruns
* Says has no plans to sell European steel business
* Shares gain 1.6 percent as sector declines
By Tom Käckenhoff and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, May 15 ThyssenKrupp could
sell Brazilian and U.S. mills that have saddled Germany's
biggest steelmaker with heavy losses, refocusing the group on
its core European business after several years of delays and
damaging cost overruns.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who took the reins of
the conglomerate last year, said the company was considering all
strategic options for the two steel mills, including a
partnership or a sale.
He put the book value of the two mills at 7 billion euros
($9 billion) - well below the company's investment in the growth
projects of closer to 12 billion euros.
ThyssenKrupp will offer its Brazilian plant to its partner
Vale, which owns about a quarter of the
slab-producing CSA plant venture, but will also talk to possible
buyers in Asia, Hiesinger said.
ThyssenKrupp shares, battered earlier in the day by a
weaker-than-expected outlook provided alongside first-half
results, reversed losses on news of the potential mill sale,
trading up 1.6 percent to close at 16.01 euros.
"This will make ThyssenKrupp more attractive from a
shareholders' perspective, but whether it actually creates value
for the company depends on the price," Commerzbank analyst Ingo
Schachel said.
"I don't think it will be easy to find buyers. For the
Brazilian plant the natural solution that people expect would be
for Vale to increase its stake while an Asian consortium takes
the rest," Colin Hamilton, steel and iron ore analyst at
Macquarie, said.
BUYERS?
A spokesperson for Vale, which has said in the past it had
no plans to increase its stake in CSA, said on Tuesday it had
not yet been informed by ThyssenKrupp of its intentions.
Analysts have also said steel mills such as Luxembourg-based
Ternium or Brazil's CSN were more likely
buyers than a miner like Vale. One source familiar with the
situation said one of the potential Asian suitors mentioned by
ThyssenKrupp could be Korea's Posco.
"We have already seen Asian steelmakers interested in
investing in Brazil, including Posco, Baosteel, Dongkuk," he
said, adding private equity firms could be potential buyers for
the U.S. plant.
Hiesinger said any deal would likely see ThyssenKrupp sell
the plants in Brazil and Alabama separately as no buyer will
want to have both.
Earlier on Tuesday ThyssenKrupp said operating losses at
Steel Americas narrowed to 228 million euros in its fiscal
second quarter through the end of March, from 319 million a year
earlier.
The plants in Brazil and Alabama were meant to give
ThyssenKrupp a strategic foothold in North America just as the
automotive and non-residential construction sectors were picking
up in the Unites States.
But the steelmaker said soaring costs in Brazil, in
particular the strong currency, and rising input prices -
combined with lacklustre demand - had eroded the logic of a
strategy that should have seen slabs produced cheaply in Brazil
and sold at advantageous cost to the United States.
A possible sale of the mills, first rumoured earlier this
year after the division pushed the group into the red, marks the
latest step in ThyssenKrupp's efforts to slash debt and trim
down a business that once stretched from mega-yachts and
submarines to elevators.
Among other divestments, it is selling its stainless steel
unit to Finland's Outokumpu for 2.7 billion euros.
All options are still open though, Hiesinger said, adding
ThyssenKrupp will continue the ramp-up of the mills in Brazil
and Alabama until a decision is made. ThyssenKrupp has no plans
to sell its European steel business.