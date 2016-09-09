LONDON/BERLIN, Sept 9 Thyssenkrupp
manager Hans Christoph Atzpodien is expected to leave the
management board of the group's Industrial Solutions unit after
losing a $40 billion Australian submarine tender, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Atzpodien was formerly head of Industrial Solutions but was
assigned last October to concentrate fully on the Australian
submarine contract, in which Thyssenkrupp lost out to France's
DCNS in April.
Peter Feldhaus, Thyssenkrupp's current head of strategy, is
expected to take over from Atzpodien on the Industrial Solutions
board with responsibility for naval unit Marine Systems, the
sources said.
Thyssenkrupp and Atzpodien declined to comment.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Sabine Siebold; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)