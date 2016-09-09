* Atzpodien to leave Industrial Solutions board

* Strategy chief Peter Feldhaus to replace him

* Atzpodien was charged with winning Australian sub tender (Adds source saying Atzpodien to stay on as adviser, details on Industrial Solutions restructuring)

LONDON/BERLIN, Sept 9 Thyssenkrupp manager Hans Christoph Atzpodien is expected to lose his job after failing to win a $40 billion Australian submarine tender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

He is expected to be succeeded as Industrial Solutions board member with responsibility for Marine Systems by Thyssenkrupp's head of strategy and ex-McKinsey director Peter Feldhaus, the sources said.

One of the sources said Atzpodien would stay on as an adviser to Marine Systems.

Thyssenkrupp and Atzpodien declined to comment.

Atzpodien was formerly head of Industrial Solutions but was assigned last October to concentrate fully on the Australian submarine contract, in which Thyssenkrupp lost out to France's DCNS in April.

The new head of Industrial Solutions, Jens Michael Wegmann, is restructuring the business, which also engineers and builds large industrial plants.

German business daily Handelsblatt also reported that Atzpodien would leave and said his successor would come from within the group. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)