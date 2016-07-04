ESSEN, Germany, July 4 German industrial group
Thyssenkrupp signalled a further shakeup of its
Industrial Solutions unit, which it is restructuring in the face
of weak demand for plant engineering from companies hit by low
oil and raw-material prices.
The steel-to-elevators group said it was examining the
viability of the individual business setups of the unit, which
encompasses activities from shipbuilding to mining technology to
automotive engineering systems.
Jens Michael Wegmann, the unit's chief executive, told
reporters at Thyssenkrupp's headquarters in Essen he could not
yet detail what this would entail in terms of cost or job cuts.
The company is consulting with employee representatives and
aims to complete the review by the autumn, it said on Monday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)