FRANKFURT May 26 ThyssenKrupp's Steel
Americas business, which the company may put up for sale, will
continue posting operating losses until at least next year,
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told a German newspaper.
"It would be unrealistic to expect operating figures in the
black in America next year following a likely triple-digit
million euro loss for the current year," weekly Euro am Sonntag
quoted Hiesinger as saying.
Germany's biggest steelmaker said this month it will examine
all strategic options, including a partnership or a sale, for
its steel mills in Brazil and the United States.
ThyssenKrupp has invested a total of 12 billion euros ($15
billion) in the two mills and said their book value stood at 7
billion euros.
Hiesinger told Euro am Sonntag there were no signs that the
company would have to take a major writedown on Steel Americas
this year.
"But in the end that depends on the strategic solution," he
said.
The possible sale marks the latest step in ThyssenKrupp's
efforts to slash debt and trim down a business that once
stretched from mega-yachts and submarines to elevators.
It is also selling its stainless steel unit to Finland's
Outokumpu as it tries to slim down its business and
pay off debt.
Hiesinger said he expected that ThyssenKrupp would be able
to cut its debt and reach positive free cash flow in the second
half of its fiscal year through the end of September.