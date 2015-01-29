DUESSELDORF/BRUSSELS Jan 29 Germany's
ThyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to sell its
stainless steel business VDM, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper reported, adding Luxembourg-based steelmaker Aperam
was the front-runner to buy it.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said a
number of financial investors were still in the race, but Advent
International was no longer part of the bidding process.
A sale is not imminent and could still fall apart,
Sueddeutsche said.
"There is currently no agreement to sell the VDM group," a
spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said, adding the company was
exploring all strategic options for the business.
He confirmed VDM would not be a part of ThyssenKrupp in the
mid- to longer-term, but declined to say whether the company was
in talks to sell it.
Aperam was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing
by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)