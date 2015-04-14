FRANKFURT, April 14 German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp is selling its automotive contract
assembly unit, which makes axle systems for car makers, as it
seeks to streamline its activities and beef up profitability,
two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
The company has mandated BNP Paribas to find a
buyer for the automotive systems sub-division, which has roughly
1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual sales, they said.
Thyssen declined to comment.
The move comes after Thyssen's Chief Executive Heinrich
Hiesinger embarked on a turnaround of Germany's biggest
steelmaker, seeking to boost higher-tech, higher-margin
industrial goods.
The sources said Thyssen has contacted axle makers as well
as private equity groups regarding the possible divestment.
One goal of a sale of the automotive contract assembly
business would be to increase the profit margin of the larger
Components Technology business unit, they said.
In fiscal 2014, the adjusted EBIT margin of the Components
Technology division stood at only 4.3 percent, compared with
10.5 percent at Thyssen's Elevator Technologies unit or 6.7
percent at its Industrial Solutions unit.
The margin of the automotive systems sub-division was even
at only about 1 percent, one of the sources said, adding that
the bulk of the business's sales came from axle parts that
Thyssen buys from other automotive suppliers, assembles and then
sells on.
"On a value-add basis, sales of the contract assembly unit
are round about 100 million euros and the margin on that basis
is more than 10 percent," one of the people said.
The business's competitors include Germany's Benteler
and ZF Friedrichshafen, as well as U.S.-based
American Axle and Dana.
($1 = 0.9421 euros)
