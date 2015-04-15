* ThyssenKrupp nears VDM sale to Lindsay Goldberg Vogel
* Works council chief says sale talks not concluded
* ThyssenKrupp, Lindsay Goldberg Vogel decline comment
By Tom Käckenhoff and Arno Schuetze
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) -
T hyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to sell its
loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay
Goldberg Vogel, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The sources were confirming a report by German business
daily Handelsblatt, which said the price for VDM, which
ThyssenKrupp had to buy back from Finland's Outokumpu
last year, was about 500 million euros ($530 million).
But the head of ThyssenKrupp's works council said the talks
were not concluded and the outcome was dependent on jobs and
workplace guarantees for VDM's staff, who have the power to
block any deal. "There is no decision," Wilhelm Segerath said.
ThyssenKrupp and Lindsay Goldberg Vogel declined to comment.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp, which is transforming itself from a
steelmaker into an industrial goods supplier, closed 1.4 percent
higher at 25.98 euros, and were the top gainers on Wednesday in
a flat German blue-chip DAX index.
High-performance alloys subsidiary VDM and stainless-steel
unit AST were originally part of a bigger stainless-steel
business that ThyssenKrupp sold to Outokumpu, but Outokumpu had
to sell them on as a regulatory condition of the deal.
When Outokumpu failed to find buyers, ThyssenKrupp agreed
last year to take back VDM and AST to save the deal and sever
financial ties with the Finnish steelmaker.
VDM and AST together have a book value of more than 900
million euros and are making operating losses while being
restructured.
($1 = 0.9429 euros)
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jane
Merriman)