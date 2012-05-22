BRUSSELS May 22 The European Commission has
opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed 2.7 billion
euro ($3.45 billion) acquisition of Inoxum, the stainless steel
division of Germany's ThyssenKrupp, by Finland's
Outokumpu.
The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday its
preliminary investigation had pointed to potential serious
competition concerns in various markets where the merged entity
would have very high market shares.
"Only three integrated producers of stainless steel flat
products would remain active in the European Economic Area after
the proposed transaction," the Commission said.
EU competition officials have until September 26 to decide
whether the merger infringes its competition rules.
Outokumpu announced plans to buy the ThyssenKrupp unit in
January in a deal designed to fend off cut-price Asian
competition.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)