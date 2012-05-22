BRUSSELS May 22 The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.45 billion) acquisition of Inoxum, the stainless steel division of Germany's ThyssenKrupp, by Finland's Outokumpu.

The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday its preliminary investigation had pointed to potential serious competition concerns in various markets where the merged entity would have very high market shares.

"Only three integrated producers of stainless steel flat products would remain active in the European Economic Area after the proposed transaction," the Commission said.

EU competition officials have until September 26 to decide whether the merger infringes its competition rules.

Outokumpu announced plans to buy the ThyssenKrupp unit in January in a deal designed to fend off cut-price Asian competition. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)