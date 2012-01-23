Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
FRANKFURT Jan 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plans to merge its stainless unit Inoxum with Finland's Outokumpu, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing senior company sources at ThyssenKrupp.
ThyssenKrupp aims for a minority stake in the newly formed entity, the paper added.
ThyssenKrupp is close to selling its stainless steel arm and a deal could come as early as February, an investment banking source with direct knowledge of the process said earlier this month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.