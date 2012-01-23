FRANKFURT Jan 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp plans to merge its stainless unit Inoxum with Finland's Outokumpu, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing senior company sources at ThyssenKrupp.

ThyssenKrupp aims for a minority stake in the newly formed entity, the paper added.

ThyssenKrupp is close to selling its stainless steel arm and a deal could come as early as February, an investment banking source with direct knowledge of the process said earlier this month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)