FRANKFURT Jan 25 German labour
representatives have met Outokumpu and ThyssenKrupp
to hammer out a deal that would secure German jobs
under any merger of the stainless steel businesses of the two
firms, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Outokumpu said in a statement on Monday that it was in talks
with the German steelmaker to evaluate "potential strategic
options, including a potential business combination".
A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp confirmed the company was in
talks with its Finnish rival, but that it was still considering
all options for its stainless steel unit, renamed Inoxum.
The sale of all or part of Inoxum would mark a key step in
slimming down the exposure of Germany's largest steelmaker to a
volatile sector and would advance the long-awaited consolidation
of an industry battling overcapacity and cheap Chinese
imports.
According to one source, during the meeting on Wednesday
between labour on the one side and the two companies on the
other, both sides exchanged views on their positions.
"The labour position was explained and the other side told
them their plans. There was simply an exchange of views.
Negotiations will start on Thursday," a second source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The executives told labour that the two companies wanted a
merger and that ThyssenKrupp wanted to bring in all of Inoxum
into Outokumpu, the second source said.
"The labour representatives clearly stated what they wanted:
no mandatory job cuts, and an industrial concept that will
ensure the continuity of the European plants," the second source
said.
Union sources have said they see the risk of a shutdown of
the manufacturing capacity of stainless steel slabs in Bochum
and Krefeld.
The jobs of at least around 1,000 workers in the slabs
production are at risk, they said, adding those in the
cold-rolling processing facilities might also face some cuts.
Inoxum has 11,000 workers worldwide and about 5,700 of those
are in Germany.
An analyst who declined to identified estimated some 2,000
to 3,000 jobs in Germany could be cut if some plants were to be
shutdown in the country.
