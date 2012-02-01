DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 1 Outokumpu
Chief Executive Mika Seitovirta said he was confident
anti-trust regulators would approve the Finnish company's
proposed takeover of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel
unit Inoxum.
"We have done our homework...we are confident they will be
responsive," he told reporters on Wednesday, a day after
announcing Outokumpu would buy Inoxum in a deal worth 2.7
billion euros ($3.53 billion).
Asked why it was expected to take until the end of 2012 to
obtain anti-trust approval, he said: "Because everything is
subject to authorities' approval. They need the time. There's
nothing we can do."
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)