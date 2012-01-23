DUESSELDORF, German Jan 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has started talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses, a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said on Monday.

Sources close the process told Reuters ThyssenKrupp was aiming for a complete sale of its stainless steel unit, adding the company's supervisory board still needed to approve a sale. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Huebner)