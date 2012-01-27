Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 27 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board is to decide on a possible sale of the company's stainless steel unit to Finland's Outokumpu in an extraordinary meeting next week, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person told Reuters on Friday that ThyssenKrupp aims to divest a majority stake in the unit, called Inoxum.
"Negotiations with Outokumpu and labour representatives are ongoing," a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said, adding an agreement with the labour side was needed before any supervisory board meeting could take place. (Reporting by Matthias Inverarid; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.