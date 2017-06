FRANKFURT Jan 31 Finnish state investment agency Solidium is backing Outokumpu's plan to acquire ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Outokumpu said shareholders Solidium, which owns a 31 percent stake, Kela and Ilmarinen have committed to subscribe to 37 percent of the rights issue

The deal is expected to close by end of 2012, ThyssenKrupp added. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)