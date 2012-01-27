Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
FRANKFURT Jan 27 ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel workers hope to reach an agreement this weekend with Outokumpu to safeguard plants and jobs ahead of the German steelmaker's extraordinary supervisory board meeting on Tuesday, ThyssenKrupp Deputy Chairman Bertin Eichler told Reuters on Friday.
He said the workers were also sticking to their demand that ThyssenKrupp hold a significant stake in any entity to be created with Outokumpu, adding the shareholding should be at least 30 percent of the enlarged entity.
(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.