FRANKFURT May 21 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
said Polish public prosecutors had raided the offices
of a rail technology subsidiary on suspicion of illegal
collusion with rival bidders for a contract.
In mid-April, authorities searched several companies in
Poland, including Thyssen's GfT Polska unit, investigating
alleged collusion among bidders for a public tender contract
that expired in February, Thyssen said on Wednesday.
GfT Polska had sought a contract worth a mid single digit
million euro amount, it added.
The German group said it was assessing the accusations but
declined to comment further because of pending legal
proceedings.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesiger has vowed to root out
anticompetitive practices after several cases made headlines.
Germany's antitrust watchdog last year fined four companies
including ThyssenKrupp for fixing the price of rail tracks and
Thyssen is also subject to an ongoing probe into price fixing
for steel supplied to the car industry.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Mark Potter)