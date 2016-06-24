DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 German prosecutors
searched Thyssenkrupp offices in connection with an
ongoing investigation of suspected bribery payments at joint
venture Atlas Elektronic, Bremen public prosecutor Frank Passage
said on Friday.
Confirming an earlier report by German daily Rheinische
Post, he said that the prosecution had its sights on former
Thyssenkrupp compliance chief Thomas Kremer, who has been on the
management board of Deutsche Telekom since 2012.
Atlas Elektronik is a joint venture of Thyssenkrupp Marine
Systems and Airbus.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)