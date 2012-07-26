* Steelmaker to start shortened hours programme in August

FRANKFURT, July 26 ThyssenKrupp will temporarily curb working hours at its five steel-making facilities in Germany in response to a slowdown in demand, Germany's biggest steelmaker said on Thursday.

The "Kurzarbeit" - short work - programme will be implemented from August until the end of this year.

It will affect around 2,170 of the 17,500 workers at the cold-rolling and surface finishing lines as well as coil-coating plants in Duisburg-Hamborn, Duisburg-Huettenheim, Bochum, Dortmund and Siegerland.

The works council spokesman said the programme would reduce output at these facilities by around 30 percent.

Germany's short-work system was used by many struggling companies in the 2008-2009 recession, allowing them to preserve jobs by cutting the hours of employees when usage of plants was low.

The company can then quickly ramp up production to satisfy customer orders if demand picks up. The state compensates the workers for some of the lost hours.

ThyssenKrupp in May had forecast a slump in full-year adjusted operating profit, partly due to weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis.

Stainless steel maker Aperam said this week its third-quarter earnings would be weaker with the economic slowdown compounding a traditional summer slowdown.

ThyssenKrupp had planned to reopen in May its blast furnace Number 9, which it closed in January, but decided to shut it for the rest of the year.

The German Steel Federation said early this month that domestic steelmakers might lower their forecast for crude steel production this year after output fell 5.7 percent to 21.9 million tonnes in the first half on the back of shrinking manufacturing activity in Europe. (Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)