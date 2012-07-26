FRANKFURT, July 26 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, will temporarily curtail working hours at its steel-making plant in Duisburg, Germany, in response to a slowdown in demand, a spokesman for the works council said on Thursday.

The "Kurzarbeit" - short work - programme will start in August, he said. (Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Marilyn Gerlach)