FRANKFURT May 15 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, forecast a slump in full-year
adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and
weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis
weighed on its earnings.
The company said on Tuesday it expected to post adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a medium three-digit
million euro range in the 12 months through end-September, down
from 1.76 billion euros ($2.26 billion) last year.
In the fiscal second quarter, adjusted EBIT dropped to 134
million euros from 435 million a year earlier, ThyssenKrupp
said.
Those figures exclude stainless steel business Inoxum, which
ThyssenKrupp earlier this year agreed to sell to Finland's
Outokumpu.
ThyssenKrupp also said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell
iron-casting unit Waupaca to New York-based KPS Capital
Partners, while talks to sell its springs and stabilisers and
its Tailored Blanks unit continued.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
