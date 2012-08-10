FRANKFURT Aug 10 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, confirmed its full year outlook after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter operating profit as its industrial units softened the impact of weaker demand for steel products.

ThyssenKrupp, which also makes submarines, elevators, automotive components and industrial plants, said on Friday adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the quarter to June fell 79 percent to 122 million euros ($150.17 million)compared with 570 million the year-earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average saw an EBIT, excluding special items at 78.0 million euros, down 86.2 percent.

ThyssenKrupp said it still expected to post adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a mid-three-digit million euro range in the 12 months through end-September.

The consensus for the full year stood at 404 million compared with 1.76 billion euros.