ESSEN, Germany Nov 19 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp returned to positive free cash flow for the first time in nine years in the 12 months to end-September, thanks to deeper-than-planned cost cuts.

But the steel-to-elevators group raised its dividend by less than expected and gave a cautious outlook on Thursday for the year ahead, saying growing economic uncertainty and high import pressure from Asia on materials markets caused it concern.

Thyssenkrupp reported free cash flow before divestments of 65 million euros ($69 million) versus negative 357 million in 2014/15. It said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per share, meeting the lowest of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)