* Q1 oper loss 357 mln euros vs forecast 92.3 mln profit
* Books 420 mln euro writedowns on Marine, Inoxum
* Steel Americas operating loss 288 mln euros
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, swung to a surprise loss in the
last quarter of 2011 on the back of asset writedowns, costs in
Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt
crisis, which hit prices.
Coming just two weeks after the German steelmaker agreed to
sell its struggling stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finland's
Outokumpu, the worse-than-expected results for the
quarter to December sent ThyssenKrupp shares to the bottom of
Frankfurt's blue chip index.
At 1616 GMT, shares were down 3.8 percent percent to 21.06
euros, versus the blue chip index's loss of 0.3 percent.
"The continuing uncertain situation in the overall economy
does not allow one right now to give a reliable forecast for the
whole year," it said in a statement.
ThyssenKrupp said it saw "encouraging signs on the price and
volume side," for its materials division, which includes its key
flat carbon steel business in Europe and America that sells to
the construction, automotive and machine engineering sectors.
Its comments echoed those made by rivals such as world No. 1
Arcelor Mittal, No. 3 Posco and Tata Steel
. All three have struggled with profitability, missed
quarterly forecasts and cited Europe as a concern.
The German Steel Federation said last week that steelmakers
might see new orders picking up in the coming months because
demand from Germany remained intact while distributors would
likely replenish low inventories.
But it said there were huge economic risks posed by Europe's
debt crisis, which soured sentiment and triggered cuts in
capital investments.
"ThyssenKrupp's guidance is a low-profile one, apparently
trying to keep expectations down given uncertainties in the
environment," said one analyst who declined to be named.
Thyssen indicated a window of recovery in the quarter to
March, reflecting a pick-up in demand in the U.S. and Europe as
steel prices in the spot market and short-term contracts rose.
UK steel consultant MEPS forecast last week global average
steel prices rising by around 11.5 percent by the middle of this
year, with North America leading the recovery while prospects of
higher raw material costs pushed up values in Asia and Europe.
ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday writedowns for its shipbuilding
and stainless steel assets totalling around 420 million euros,
and a loss at Steel Americas, the division that operates its new
plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, contributed to
the overall operating loss of 357 million euros.
A Reuters poll had forecast 92 million euros profit, down
from a year-ago profit of 273 million euros.
It posted a fiscal first-quarter net loss of 480 million
euros from a profit of 101 million the year before.
CAUTIOUS CUSTOMERS
The steelmaker said part of the operating loss was due to
the effects of the sovereign debt crisis, which had prompted
end-clients to adopt a cautious stance in the quarter, resulting
in a decline in sales volumes and shipments.
Steel Europe, which makes premium flat carbon steel, saw
profit declining by 60 percent to 2.5 billion euros.
ThyssenKrupp declined to say how much its prices fell in the
quarter.
The price of hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark product used
in shipbuilding, transport, construction and energy piplines,
was down 10 percent on the quarter at the end of last year in
Northern Europe, an analyst said.
Steel Americas, ThyssenKrupp's problem child, racked up a
quarterly loss of 228 million euros, contributing further to
group loss. The division was hit by delays in boosting mill use
at the plant in Brazil due to faulty equipment, higher input
costs and dust particle emissions.
ThyssenKrupp said Americas would remain in the red this
year, though the loss should narrow quarter-on-quarter as Brazil
fixes its technical problems and U.S. output expands, with
carmakers gradually reducing trial orders in favour of larger
quantities, boosting mill use and lowering costs.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts on Tuesday
the company would consider all strategic options for Americas
only after all plants were up and running, which should be by
September this year.
Profit at the technologies division, which makes submarines,
industrial plants, elevators and automotive components, helped
mitigate the downswing in the steel businesses.