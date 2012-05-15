* ThyssenKrupp forecasts slump in FY adj operating profit
FRANKFURT, May 15 Germany's two biggest
steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter,
gave a grim outlook for the rest of the year as the euro zone
crisis crimps demand for factories and new equipment.
ThyssenKrupp forecast a slump in adjusted operating profit
to a medium three-digit million euro range in the 12 months
through end-September, down from 1.76 billion euros ($2.26
billion) last year.
Salzgitter said it still expects to post stable sales this
year as well as a pretax profit, though it reiterated it would
be difficult to match last year's earnings figure.
Data showed on Monday that strong industrial production in
Germany could not offset a slide in output at euro zone
factories in March, signalling an oncoming recession may be
worse than expected.
European officials have repeatedly said the slump will be
mild, with a recovery in the second half of this year. But the
strong economic data seen in January has unexpectedly faded and
business surveys point to a deeper downturn, with the drag
coming from a debt-laden south, epitomised by Greece, Spain and
Italy.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
said earlier this month it sees steel consumption dropping 2
percent in Europe this year, though a surge in North American
demand would lead to global steel consumption growing by between
4 and 4.5 percent.
Kloeckner & Co, Europe's biggest independent
steel trader, warned last week it would only reach its 2012
profit target if Europe's economy improved in the second half of
the year.
ThyssenKrupp posted a net loss of 587 million euros in its
fiscal second quarter through the end of March, down from a
year-earlier profit of 272 million, due to costs at its mills in
Brazil and a slump in prices in Europe.
Salzgitter, Germany's No.2 steelmaker, posted a slightly
bigger than expected quarterly loss.
ThyssenKrupp's stock has lost more than half of its value
over the past 12 months, while Salzgitter shares have declined
by about a third.
ThyssenKrupp trades at 9.8 times estimated 12-month forward
earnings, at a premium to ArcelorMittal's multiple of 6.6 but at
a discount to Salzgitter's 10.7.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)